Wallace had five points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 win over Minnesota.

Despite a poor showing shooting the ball, Wallace more than made up for it by posting career-high marks in assists (7) and steals (5). For the season, he's on pace to return ninth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers.