Wallace tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Wallace scored in double figures Sunday to help the Thunder clinch the title. The 21-year-old started the first three games of the NBA Finals against the Pacers but came off the bench in the other 20 postseason contests. In his second NBA season, Wallace showed improvement across the board, with his counting stats up from his rookie year. He averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes per game over 68 regular-season appearances, including 43 starts.