Bazley (undisclosed) isn't traveling for Saturday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 20-year-old joins a long list of Thunder players not traveling, including Luguentz Dort, Al Horford, Justin Jackson, Ty Jerome, Josh Hall and Darius Miller. It's unclear if Bazley is dealing with an injury, but he won't see preseason action until at least Wednesday against the Bulls.