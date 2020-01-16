Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 25 as substitute
Schroder had 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3PT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.
Another night, another game where Schroder explodes off the bench as a scoring machine. The German point guard has scored in double digits in every single outing since mid-November, and he is playing heavy minutes off the bench mostly due to his scoring abilities. That said, he was coming off four straight games where he scored under 20 points, so this outing could act as a confidence booster for him.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Ugly shooting outing•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Hot shooting returns•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Continued success off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Tops 20-point plateau again•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...