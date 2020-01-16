Schroder had 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3PT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.

Another night, another game where Schroder explodes off the bench as a scoring machine. The German point guard has scored in double digits in every single outing since mid-November, and he is playing heavy minutes off the bench mostly due to his scoring abilities. That said, he was coming off four straight games where he scored under 20 points, so this outing could act as a confidence booster for him.