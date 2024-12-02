Hartenstein finished Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Rockets with 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

Hartenstein's red-hot start has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder, who needed someone to step up to replace Chet Holmgren (hip). The Thunder found their man in Hartenstein, who made his season debut two weeks ago and has posted a double-double in every game.