Hartenstein is starting Monday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hartenstein was impressive in his 2024-25 debut Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, and the Thunder evidently feel confident enough in his health to roll him out with the starters. He logged 29 minutes Wednesday and will likely shoulder a similar workload Monday.
