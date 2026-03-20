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Hartenstein (calf) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Wizards.

Hartenstein is set to return from a rest day, which should result in Aaron Wiggins heading back to the second unit. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

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