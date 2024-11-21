Hartenstein (hand) finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 victory over Portland.

Hartenstein made his season debut for the Thunder, returning from a non-displaced fractured left hand that cost him the first month of the season. Though the Thunder brought him off the bench, Hartenstein played major minutes, tallying a double-double while putting up a team-best plus-16 point differential. Given the long-term absence of Chet Holmgren (hip), Hartenstein should be a candidate to move into the starting five eventually, perhaps after getting another practice or two under his belt. Regardless, Hartenstein should have a sizable role for the Thunder while the team is short on healthy centers.