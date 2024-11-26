Hartenstein (face) checked back in to Monday's game against Sacramento in the third quarter, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hartenstein suffered a cut above his eye earlier in the quarter but has been cleared to return after a quick stop to the locker room. He should be a full go down the stretch of Monday's clash.
