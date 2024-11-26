Hartenstein ran to the locker room after suffering a laceration above his eye during Monday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Hartenstein took an elbow from Domantas Sabonis on a rebound attempt and was visibly bleeding immediately after the play. He presumably went to go get stitched up in an effort to return to a tight contest, though the training staff will have the final say on whether he'll be able to continue.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Returns to play•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Joining first unit•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Posts excellent numbers in return•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Seismic return for Oklahoma City•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out at least five weeks•