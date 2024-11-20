Hartenstein (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.
This is massive news for the Thunder, as Hartenstein was initially given a five-week timetable back on Oct. 17. With Chet Holmgren (hip) sidelined for multiple weeks, Hartenstein could step into a massive role right away for the Thunder, assuming his conditioning is up to par. Once Hartenstein does get the green light, the Thunder won't have to rely on their small-ball lineups as much.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out at least five weeks•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Efficient as starter•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Starting Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Grabs nine rebounds off bench•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Not starting preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Bound for OKC on three-year deal•