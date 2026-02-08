Joe provided 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

It's the second time in the last three games that Joe has topped 20 points, but both those performances came with the second unit, while he managed just two points in a spot start Wednesday against the Spurs. That was also the only time in the last seven contests that Joe has failed to drain multiple three-pointers, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 threes, 2.4 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.1 minutes.