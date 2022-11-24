Joe notched 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime loss to Denver.

Joe had himself a career night in the loss, going 7-of-10 from the perimeter en route to a career-best 21 points. Known as an elite shooter, Joe finally got an opportunity to shine, albeit in a losing effort. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, his recent track record would indicate that this could be an outlier, as opposed to a regular occurrence. Managers should take a cautious approach for now.