Joe (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Following a five-game stay on the sidelines to begin the season, Joe is ready to take the floor in his return from a knee injury. With Jalen Williams (wrist) still out of action, Joe should factor into the reserve mix in his season debut. Joe averaged 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest in 74 regular-season games in 2024-25, shooting 41.2 percent from downtown.