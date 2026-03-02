Joe recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over Dallas.

Joe has come off the bench in the Thunder's last two games, and while that reduces his fantasy appeal in most formats, he remains a player worth keeping close tabs on due to his ability to get hot at any minute. Joe has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over that stretch.