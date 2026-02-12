Williams (hamstring) did not return to Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns. He generated 28 points (11-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 20 minutes before exiting.

Williams was grabbing at his right hamstring as he went back to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's blowout, and he didn't return to the contest. Considering Williams missed 10 straight games from Jan. 19 to Feb. 7 with a strained right hamstring, expect the Thunder to take a cautious approach with their star forward. Luckily for Williams and the Thunder, the All-Star break is nearing, which would allow a full week for Williams to recover. Before the break, OKC will play Milwaukee on Thursday.