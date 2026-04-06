Williams ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 win over Utah.

Williams was limited to just 26 minutes in a blowout win. He returned from a hamstring injury March 23 and has played six games since then, averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Thunder's priority is to get Williams as healthy as possible for the upcoming playoff run. However, from a fantasy perspective, his numbers and playing time have been disappointing compared to his All-Star campaign in 2024-25.