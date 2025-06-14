Williams ended with 27 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over the Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in this comeback win, but Williams was a key contributor in the win with clutch buckets every time the Thunder needed him. Williams struggled from three in the Finals and has gone 3-for-16 from beyond the arc, but that hasn't slowed him down, and he has scored over 20 points in the last two contests of the series. Williams should play a pivotal role on offense for the Thunder in Game 5 on Monday.