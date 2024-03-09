Williams finished Friday's 107-100 win over the Heat with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Williams has reached the 15-point mark in all but one of his last seven appearances, and he has entrenched himself as the Thunder's third-best scoring alternative behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. The second-year forward is having a breakout season and is averaging 19.6 points, as well as 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, per game since the end of the All-Star break.