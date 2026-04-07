Thunder's Jalen Williams: Won't play vs. Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set due to right hamstring injury management, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers. With the star forward sidelined, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell are candidates to step into the starting five, while Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could see increased playing time.
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