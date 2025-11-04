Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Active at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's morning shootaround, per Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman.
Williams is trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Clippers. With Chet Holmgren (back) available for Tuesday, Williams is likely to see fewer minutes and come off the bench if he's active.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Entering starting five•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong showing off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Sees 15 minutes in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Grabs seven boards in win•