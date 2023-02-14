Williams is starting Monday's game against New Orleans, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams will make his return to the starting five after tallying 11 points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench Friday against Portland. Kenrich Williams moves back to a reserve role as a result of the lineup change.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Moves to bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Posts stellar line as starter•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Back starting Monday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Impresses off bench•