Williams chipped in nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 win over the Warriors.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup due to Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) being sidelined. Although his role continues to chop and change, Williams has been serviceable over the past two weeks, putting up top-100 value during that time. In his last eight appearances, he has averaged 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes per game.