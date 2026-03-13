Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Chet Holmgren (illness) is back after a two-game layoff, so Williams will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Williams owns averages of 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Buries seven threes•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Grabs 14 boards in spot start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting against Warriors•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Sliding to bench Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Double-doubles in loss•