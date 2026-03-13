default-cbs-image
Williams will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Chet Holmgren (illness) is back after a two-game layoff, so Williams will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Williams owns averages of 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

