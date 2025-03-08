Williams recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-89 victory over Portland.

Williams has logged several double-doubles this season, but he was able to move the ball around enough for a double-digit assist total. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is usually the assist leader for the Thunder, and his absence allowed other players to participate in ball distribution. Willams led the team in the category.