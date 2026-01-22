Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (back) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams missed Wednesday's win over the Bucks, but it looks like there's a chance he could get back out there for Friday's game. If he's cleared, Branden Carlson could drop out of the rotation entirely.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Leaves early with bruised back•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong line in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Well-rounded line in return•