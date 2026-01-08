Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Set to miss another game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) is out for Friday's game against Memphis, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams continues to miss time while battling right heel bursitis. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Heat, though it doesn't appear as thought he's close to a return at this point.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming•