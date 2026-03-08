Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting against Warriors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start against the Warriors on Saturday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
This was an expected move with both Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined. Williams is a strong streaming option for this slate with his per-minute upside.
