Williams closed Tuesday's 107-101 win over Sacramento with three points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 17 minutes.

Although he couldn't get much going offensively, Williams made a huge impact on this game. Williams is attempting 3.6 three-pointers in just 16.0 minutes per contest to open the season, so it's clear that he has the green light to let it fly. Unfortunately for the big man, he's hitting them at a 16.7 percent clip right now.