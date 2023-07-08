Williams (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams will return to action Saturday after missing the previous Summer League game due to an undisclosed reason. The second-year center started in 36 of his 49 appearances as a rookie.
