Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (lower back contusion) will not return to Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams drew the start for this contest with the Thunder looking to better match up with Cleveland. However, he lasted just eight minutes with six points, three rebounds and two assists. The Thunder will likely lean on their small-ball lineups to close this game out.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong line in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Well-rounded line in return•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: No longer on report•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Set to miss another game•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Listed out for Wednesday•