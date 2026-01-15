Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (foot) is available for Thursday's game in Houston, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dort is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could result in Aaron Wiggins heading back to the second unit, and there will be fewer minutes available for Ajay Mitchell. Dort is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.
