Dort (shoulder) had his team option declined by the Thunder on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania notes that it appears the two sides hope to negotiate a new deal. Dort has been one of the Thunder's best development stories. He went undrafted in 2019 and started off on a two-way deal with OKC in July of 2019. Last season, he saw 32.6 minutes per game and averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's 23 years old, so he fits on the team's rebuilding timeline.