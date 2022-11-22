Dort closed Monday's 129-119 loss to the Knicks with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.
Dort finished the night second on his team in scoring and second in rebounds, as he managed to put his quiet four-point performance Saturday in Memphis behind him. His scoring numbers have been down through the first month or so of the 2022-23 campaign compared to last year, averaging 14.2 points to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17 matchups.
