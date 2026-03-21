Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Dealing with left knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a left knee contusion.
Dort was originally slated to play Saturday after being held out of Wednesday's win against the Nets due to rest purposes. It's unclear when the seventh-year pro sustained his left knee injury, but his absence means Cason Wallace will likely start in a second straight game. Dort's next chance to play is Monday against the 76ers.