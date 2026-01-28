Dort posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 win over New Orleans.

Things boiled over after the buzzer Tuesday, as Dort got into a brief shoving match with Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears that required separation. While no punches were thrown, Dort appeared to instigate and escalate the situation by putting his hands on Fears and grabbing at the rookie's jersey. It's possible that Dort could face disciplinary action from the league for his role in Tuesday's altercation.