Dort racked up 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Heat.

Dort has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances, and he was highly efficient in this contest after missing just three of his 10 shots from the floor. Dort brings value on both ends of the floor for the Thunder, but an uptick in his scoring figures would go a long way toward boosting his fantasy value. He's averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game since the beginning of February.