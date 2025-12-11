Dort had 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over the Suns.

Dort returned from a three-game absence due to an adductor injury and didn't miss a beat, hitting three three-pointers and scoring 12 points. While he did not record any defensive stats, just the fourth instance of the season for him, Dort's defensive presence was certainly felt as he contributed to a suffocating Thunder effort that held Phoenix to just 89 points.