Dort finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Dort remains an important part of the Thunder's lineup for his defense, but his impact continues to be felt more in real life than in fantasy. Over his last 12 outings, Dort has averaged 8.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game.