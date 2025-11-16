Dort (shoulder) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in Saturday's 109-96 win over the Hornets.

Dort was cleared to return to action after missing the previous five games with a right upper trap strain, but his playing time was somewhat kept in check while head coach Mark Daigneault leaned heavily on reserve guards Ajay Mitchell (31 minutes) and Isaiah Joe (21 minutes). Though Dort could see his minutes pick up to some extent in future contests, the 13-1 Thunder have maintained a 15.4-point differential through 14 games, which has often allowed the team to rest key players in the fourth quarter of blowouts.