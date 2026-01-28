Dort posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 win over New Orleans.

Dort turned in a relatively well-rounded line in Tuesday's win, though his production was somewhat marred by his involvement in a brief shoving match with New Orleans' Jeremiah Fears following the contest that required both players to be separated. Neither player threw a punch in the altercation, so Dort may be able to avoid any sort of suspension from the league before the Thunder's next game Thursday in Minnesota.