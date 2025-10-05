Dort (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell (ankle) will all take a seat Sunday during the first half of a preseason back-to-back set for the Thunder. Dort's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Dallas.