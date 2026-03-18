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Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Resting Wednesday
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1 min read
Dort will be rested Wednesday against the Nets.
Dort will get a night off for maintenance during the second leg of this back-to-back set. Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain could see increased minutes as a result.
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