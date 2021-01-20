Dort poured in 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), along with five rebounds, three assists and a steal over 25 minutes Tuesday, as the Thunder fell to the Nuggets 119-101.

Dort was extremely efficient and has now shot 15-of-26 over his previous two games in route to 41 points. After only having 30 made threes across his rookie season, he has now surpassed that through 13 games this campaign. The threes have been efficient as well, with Dort firing at a 43.2 percent clip after shooting just 29.7 percent from distance in his rookie season. He's becoming more and more worthy of roster consideration in fantasy leagues.