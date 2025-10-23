Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Will play vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Dort has been dealing with an ankle issue, which threatened to sideline him for the second game of the regular season. Even though he played 45 minutes in the season opener, he'll be good to go.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Logs 45 minutes in double-overtime•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Will play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play vs. Indiana•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Will play vs. Charlotte•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play Monday•