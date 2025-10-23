default-cbs-image
Dort (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dort has been dealing with an ankle issue, which threatened to sideline him for the second game of the regular season. Even though he played 45 minutes in the season opener, he'll be good to go.

