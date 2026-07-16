Thunder's Nate Johnson: Strong two-way impact in loss

Johnson totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and four steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 97-87 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Johnson scorched the nets from deep Thursday while also recording a team-high four steals. The undrafted rookie holds an Exhibit 10 deal with the Thunder, which could eventually translate into a roster spot with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue if Johnson is unable to parlay the contract into a standard pact with a strong showing during training camp.