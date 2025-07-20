Thunder's Nikola Topic: Doesn't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Topic (rest) did not appear in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League loss to the Hornets.
Topic ended up missing the Thunder's final two Summer League games after seeing significant minutes earlier in the stretch. The guard missed the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn ACL and will aim to carve out a role as a reserve in 2025-26.
