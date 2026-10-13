Oweh totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-110 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Oweh was one of nine players made available for Monday's preseason matchup, resulting in what was clearly his best performance of the preseason. Although he was able to chip in across most major categories, his performance should be considered more of an outlier than what to expect moving forward. At this point, he is unlikely to touch the floor on most nights, making him a non-factor in just about every redraft league.