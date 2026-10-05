Oweh (lower leg) is set to be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Oweh sustained a lower-leg injury during the Salt Lake City Summer League. However, he isn't included on the laundry list of Oklahoma City players who'll be sidelined for the team's preseason opener. Head coach Mark Daigneault praised his "electric athleticism" and said he's "done a good job" thus far, per Martinez. Oweh should get an increased opportunity to put his skills on display Tuesday, as several of the Thunder's main rotation players won't suit up.