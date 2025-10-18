Dieng tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 20 minutes during Friday's 94-91 preseason win over Denver.

Dieng ended the preseason on a high note by leading both teams in scoring Friday. The 2022 first-rounder logged double-digit points in four of six exhibition contests, though he connected on just 33.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Dieng averaged 10.9 minutes per game while appearing in 37 regular-season contests (one start) during the 2024-25 campaign, and he figures to see a similar role off the bench for the upcoming season.